What to expect: Wind gusts up to 70 mph possible Monday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A strong storm system will have the potential to bring strong wind and heavy rain to Central New York Monday.

Sunday night, our next weather maker, a low-pressure system centered near Missouri, will move northeast through Illinois and over the Great Lakes by early Monday morning.

The yellow lines on the map or isobars are used to identify areas of equal pressure. When these lines become more tightly packed, like this system, it tells us a storm is strengthening, and the winds around it are strong.

We will experience warmth and rain, which will be heavy at times. Thunderstorms are also possible and could result in some localized minor flooding. The bigger concern will be the wind Monday morning through Monday night.

A High Wind Warning has been issued for Jefferson County from 8 a.m. Monday until 2 a.m. Tuesday. Strong winds will begin out of the southeast Monday morning, gusting up to 60 mph. The wind direction will shift to the southwest and gust up to 70 mph as the center of the low-pressure system passes to the northwest of Lake Ontario.

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego and Lewis counties from 10 a.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday. During this time, winds will be out of the southwest at a sustained 25-35 mph and gusting up to 60 mph.

The wind is expected to be at its strongest and gustiest in the above-mentioned areas. However, it will still be a windy Monday for those not under a watch or warning, especially in the morning.

Damage to trees and power lines is expected with wind gusts reaching 60-70 mph. Expect and prepare for power outages on Monday and be sure to have a flashlight and fresh batteries handy. Keeping your cellphones/electronics fully charged is also advised.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch has also been issued for Oswego and Jefferson counties Monday night through Tuesday. Waves up to 13 ft. are possible along the northern shoreline of Lake Ontario. This will likely cause flooding and erosion.

As this system continues to move north into Canada Monday night and Tuesday, the winds will gradually decrease. Cental New York will then be left with cooler weather for most of the week.