WHAT TO EXPECT: Wintry mix for CNY to end the week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TUESDAY NIGHT :

A few rain/snow showers will be possible Tuesday night thanks to a cold front sliding through. We don’t expect any accumulation from the snow and outside the spotty precipitation skies remain cloudy.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday looks to be quiet and chilly under clouds giving way to some sunshine for the afternoon. Lows Tuesday night will be in the mid-20s and highs Wednesday will be in the low 30s.

The cold air that positions itself in central New York Wednesday has implications on our weather later Wednesday night onto Thursday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The evening remains dry although clouds increase.

The clouds are ahead low pressure heading north from the mid-Mississippi Valley into the Ohio River Valley. It will have plenty of moisture available to it and that moisture will ride up and over the cold air in place in central New York.

The air is cold enough initially to support all snow and we could see a quick burst of snow leading up to the Thursday morning commute. By shortly after sunrise Thursday 1-3 inches of snow will have fallen over much of central New York with a but more from the Tug Hill into the Adirondacks.

THURSDAY:

During the Thursday morning commute there should be a change to some sleet and freezing rain as warm air arrives aloft (it is still below freezing at the surface.) The combination of this mix and the snow from overnight means a slick and sloppy commute is likely for the morning commute.

Gradually through the morning, temperatures rise and for most areas from Syracuse south would be above freezing by midday. The cold air will be tough to budge north of Syracuse. The combination of temperatures at or better than freezing and lighter precipitation by the afternoon into the evening means the roads should improve from the sloppiness of the morning.

THURSDAY NIGHT-FRIDAY:

Low pressure will transfer its energy toward the East Coast later Thursday night and begin to strengthen. The counterclockwise winds around the low will bring colder air back into central New York. This will mean a change back form any rain or mixed precipitation back to just snow.

We are still keeping a close eye on how quickly this strengthening takes place and the exact track of the low but there is likely an additional minor accumulation of snow during Friday.

While the snow is gradually tapering in the afternoon the wind is picking up and temperatures are dropping through the 20s.