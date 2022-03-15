Flood Safety: Warning vs. Watch

Flooding is a temporary overflow of water onto areas that are normally dry. Floods are the most common natural disaster in the United States. Floods can develop slowly or quickly, damage property and cause injury or death. It is important to know the differences in severe weather alerts.

Flash Flood Warning: A Flash Flood Warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or occurring.

What do you do?

If you are in a flood prone area, move immediately to higher ground. A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood that can take from minutes to hours to develop. It is possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain.

Flood Warning: A flood warning is issued when the hazardous weather event is imminent or already happening. A flood warning is issued when flooding is imminent or occurring.

What do you do?

Take action now and move to higher ground. Do not walk or drive through a flooded area. Just 6” of moving water can knock you down. One foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

Flood Watch: A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur. A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding, it does not mean flooding will occur but it’s possible.

What do you do?

Be prepared. Monitor the forecast. Gather supplies in case you have to leave immediately or if power is cut off.

Flood Advisory: A flood advisory is issued when a specific weather event that is forecast to occur may become a nuisance. A flood advisory is issued when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning.

What do you do?