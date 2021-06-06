When and how to view a partial solar eclipse in CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- On Thursday, June 10, set your alarm clocks to wake up with the sun and the sun will show you something special.

Here in Central New York, we’ll be treated to a partial solar eclipse. This happens when the moon comes between the sun and Earth. It can only happen when the moon is in a new moon stage and when it is farthest away from our planet (the apogee).

The new moon will cast a shadow on Earth, but it’s not big enough to cover the entire planet so only certain areas will see the full event. Locations in Russia, Greenland and Canada could see the full annular eclipse, which will look like a “ring of fire”.

WHAT’S THE VIEW? Across New York, the sun will have a crescent shape.

WHEN DO I VIEW IT? Set your alarm for sunrise, at 5:25 a.m. Thursday, June 10. The maximum eclipse, when the moon is closest to the center of the sun, will happen at 5:37 a.m. The partial eclipse will end at 6:35 a.m. when the moon leaves the sun’s edges.

WHERE DO I VIEW IT? Because this is happening at sunrise, you’ll want to be high up with a clear, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon.

HOW DO I VIEW IT? The sun is still visible and not fully covered so it’s still going to be bright. Make sure you wear protective eyewear! DO NOT look directly at the sun without it. You can make a pinhole projector or buy safe eclipse glasses.

You can watch the Annular Solar Eclipse live here.