SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yes, October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. This October has been warmer/summery than not, but chilly changes have arrived for the end of the month, including Halloween.

Cold enough for the first snow?

The air turns chilly enough for most of the region to see the first flakes of the season if not on Halloween, then late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The best chance for Syracuse to pick up at least a tenth of an inch of snow is Wednesday morning to kick off November.

Average first snowfall…

If the first snow does fall Wednesday, this would be a touch early compared to average which is November 6th in Syracuse.

Recent first snows

Below you can see when the first snows fell the past 5 years…

Notice, each of the past 5 years first snows were less than an inch, and in all years except 2020 the first snow fell after the average first date of snow.

Earliest vs. Latest

What’s the earliest measurable snowfall in Syracuse since 1949 when the airport became the official weather record site for Syracuse? The earliest was back on October 2nd, 1974, and on the flip side the latest first snowfall fell on December 11th, 1998.

Stay tuned for updates the next couple of days from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team because if we don’t pick up our first measurable snowfall this week, there’s potentially a better chance next week.