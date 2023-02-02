SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bitter cold air is on its way to Central New York putting us in the icebox for a couple of days. That’s it. It gets milder and more tolerable by Sunday.

When does it turn colder?

The change to much colder air arrives with the passage of an arctic cold front Thursday evening between 9 p.m. and midnight.

There will likely be a burst of heavy snow with the frontal passage. You might get a snow squall alert on your phone.

We might see an inch or two of snow.

Then the temperature DROPS!!

Throw in some wind and it gets ridiculously cold by Friday morning.

Here’s a look at forecast wind chill temperatures through Thursday night:

That in itself is not bad. It’s cold, but we can handle that. It’s beyond that, things get really bitterly cold Friday.

Check out wind chill temperatures Friday

Forecast wind chill temperatures Friday, February 3 for CNY

It looks like the core of the bitter air will move over CNY during the day Friday. It remains bitterly cold Friday night and Saturday, but the worst is behind us.

What’s the bottom line?

It’s cold Friday. There will be some snow. We’ve seen worse cold snaps.

A lot worse.

If you have to be outside Friday, be sure to cover exposed skin.

You could get frostbite if you are outside any amount of time Friday afternoon and evening.

Here’s the wind chill chart to show you at what temperature and exposure time you need to be concerned about frostbite.