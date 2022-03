SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We take it down a notch in the temperatures today, but just for a day before a fling with spring is back!

THIS AFTERNOON:

A front is positioned just to the south of CNY this afternoon with a wave of low pressure sliding along it across the region into early tonight. This results in some more widespread rain showers and mainly higher terrain snow (Tug Hill/Adirondacks) after about 2-3pm into the evening.

Highs this afternoon won’t be quite as mild as Monday, but upper 30s to mid-40s is typical for mid-March in CNY. Temperatures rise into the upper 40s to possibly 50 south of Syracuse across the Southern Finger Lakes due to them staying drier longer.

TONIGHT:

Any rain and higher terrain snow showers around to start tonight are expected to taper after 9 or 10 with lows dropping into the upper 20s to mid-30s with areas of fog and some black ice possible too on untreated surfaces.

WEDNESDAY:

Low clouds and some fog start Wednesday, but we think enough dry air will move in with high pressure during the day to allow for some sun to develop by the late morning/early afternoon. This combined with a milder air mass building in from the south on the backside of high pressure should push temperatures well into the 50s to possibly low 60s during the afternoon!

LATE WEEK:

Thursday, St. Patrick’s Day, right now is looking to be the warmest/nicest day of the week with intervals of sun and highs warming well into the 60s for the holiday! The warmest St. Patrick’s Day in Syracuse’s history is 73° set way back in 1927, and at this time we think that record is safe, but IF we see more sun than we are thinking we won’t rule out at least a run at the record.

Friday looks to be mainly dry and still mild, at least 50s, but maybe not quite as warm as Thursday as a cold front tries to sneak through late Thursday night/Friday morning uneventfully.

Changes are slated to take place this weekend as we round out winter and start spring Sunday at 11:33 am. Stay tuned for updates on those changes this week.