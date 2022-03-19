SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It will be a typical early spring-like weekend with a little bit of everything in the forecast. First, on Saturday CNY has the potential for strong to severe storms. Then, Sunday, some snowflakes could be flying.

SATURDAY:

After some rain last night, this morning we are in a bit of a lull. There may be a spotty shower, but the heavier rain and storm threat holds off until this afternoon.

Low pressure tracks to our north and west which means, it remains mild enough for plain rain Saturday. The dry time and thinning clouds in the morning will help too. We should manage another day with highs in the 60s.

After lunchtime is when we need to watch out for storms, specifically between 2 and 8 p.m. There is a chance any storm that forms later in the afternoon and evening could be on the strong to severe side. Wind gusts around 50 mph could be damaging, pea sized hail, and heavy rain are possible. The possibility of an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out but the threat is low.

Keep an eye on the radar if you plan to be outside. Remember: When thunder roars, head indoors!

SUNDAY:

Spring begins at 11:33 a.m.!

Sunday begins in the 40s, but as the day goes on, we cool into the 30s. With some lingering rain showers, the cooldown likely brings some snow, but mainly over higher elevations. For lower elevations we should stay warm enough for just rain showers.

It’s breezy Sunday too which will make it feel colder, especially after a couple days near 70.