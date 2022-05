SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An approaching cold front from the west will bring thunderstorms, with the potential for strong and damaging winds.

You can track the storms right down to your neighborhood with the interactive radar below.

You want to be on alert for thunderstorms in Central New York through 4 p.m. Monday.

The weather will turn quite a bit cooler and less humid behind the storms. Check out the 7-day forecast below.