Where does Syracuse stand in the Golden Snowball contest?

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Each winter, the five largest cities in upstate New York compete for the coveted title of the “Golden Snowball Award” from the goldensnowball.com website.

It’s simple, the city with the most snow at the end of the winter season wins! There’s no physical award, just bragging rights.

Rochester is the reigning champion, winning the 2019-2020 season with 91.8” of snow. Syracuse hasn’t won since the 2017-2018 season.

Most years Syracuse earns that right but, it doesn’t look like we’ll be in the running this 2020-2021 winter season.

So, now that we likely had our last measurable snowfall of the season, where do we stand against the rest of the state?

Third place.

We’re behind Binghamton and Buffalo, and ahead of Rochester and Albany.

Here are the stats as of 4/23/21:

Cities2021-2021 snowfall  Normal average to dateThis time last seasonNormal average seasonal snowAll time season snowfall record
Binghamton104.4”82.7”76.8”83.4”135.2” 2016-2017
Buffalo77.0”94.2”68.9”94.7”199.4” 1976-1977
Syracuse73.3”123.3”87.3”123.8”192.1” 1992-1993
Rochester69.9”98.7”91.6”99.5”161.7” 1959-1960
Albany54.6”60.0”49.7”60.2”112.5” 1970-1971
As of 4/23/2021 via goldensnowball.com

Across the nation, Syracuse ranks 6th in the top 25 snowiest large cities with population 100,000+ (this does not include Binghamton).

Buffalo ranks 4th as of 4/23/21.

For a running tally of the top 25 snowiest cities click here.

This is the second winter season in a row where our seasonal snowfall will be less than 100”. The 2019-2020 winter season only saw 87.6” of snowfall. Two consecutive rough winters for snow lovers in CNY; How common is this?

Currently Syracuse is having its 17th least snowiest season on record, and 5th least snowiest since 1949 when the official snow reports started being recorded at the Syracuse Hancock airport.

Do we have a chance at adding anymore snow to our current totals? Not likely… but it’s never out of the question to get a little bit of snow in May.

We’ll just have to settle for 3rd place for the Golden Snowball Award and try again next year.

