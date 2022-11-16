SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Colder air moving over the warmer waters of the Great Lakes will ignite some heavy lake effect snow for parts of New York State this weekend.

As is typically the case with lake-effect snow; it’s a very localized phenomenon.

In other words, you can go from bright sunshine to a blinding blizzard, and back to sunshine all in the course of a few miles’ drive.

That’s why you need to be prepared for a wide range of driving conditions if you’re traveling around New York State this weekend.

This map, courtesy of the National Weather Service, shows the trouble spots.

Courtesy of National Weather Service

You don’t even have to be a trained meteorologist to know where the trouble spots are.

Anything in the orange, yellow and red indicates areas that will see the most snow from Thursday through 1 p.m. Saturday.

Yes, that’s two to three feet of snow around the Buffalo and Watertown areas!

Meanwhile, the snow forecast is maybe an inch around Syracuse and little or no snow in the Finger Lakes and south of the Thruway for areas east of I-81.

Adding insult to injury, strong winds will produce blowing snow and whiteouts where the lake effect is found.

If you’re new to the area, lake effect snow bands set up parallel to the wind direction, so as the winds shift, so does the placement of the heavier lake snow.