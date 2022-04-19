SYRACUSE, NY (WYSR-TV) A late-season April Nor’easter dumped up to a foot or more of heavy wet snow across parts of Central New York late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

This led to a slow Tuesday morning commute and numerous power outages for many in Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Madison, Oneida, and southern Onondaga counties (and most of the Southern Tier) where the most snow fell.

While those in the higher elevations of approximately 1,000ft or more had very heavy snow, other areas including Syracuse and the surrounding suburbs, especially north and west, saw very little snow with hardly any accumulating on the pavement.

Here’s a list of snowfall reports from the National Weather Service as of 9am Tuesday:

TOWN AMOUNT COUNTY Virgil 18″ Cortland NWS Binghamton 14.2″ Broome Solon 13.8″ Cortland Paris 13.5″ Oneida Windsor 12.5″ Broome Harford 12″ Cortland Guilford 11″ Chenango Port Crane 11″ Broome Corltand 10.6″ Cortland Freeville 10.5″ Tompkins Perryville 10.5″ Madison Pompey 10″ Onondaga Danby 10″ Tompkins Sauquoit 10″ Oneida Clayville 10″ Oneida Highmarket 9.8″ Lewis Newfield 8.7″ Tompkins Onondaga 8.5″ Onondaga Vestal 8.4″ Broome Point Rock 8.2″ Oneida Jamesville 8.1″ Onondaga Marcellus 8″ Onondaga Groton 8″ Tompkins Afton 8″ Chenango Oxford 7.5″ Chenango Whitesboro 7.2″ Oneida Constableville 7″ Lewis Ithaca 6.8″ Tompkins Oneida 6.5″ Madison Johnson City 6.2″ Broome New York Mills 6.1″ Oneida Norwich 6″ Chenango Redfield 6″ Oswego Greene 6″ Chenango Rome 5.8″ Oneida Westmoreland 5.8″ Oneida Fairmount 5″ Onondaga Holland Patent 5″ Oneida Chittenango 4.8″ Madison Skaneateles 4.5″ Onondaga Camilllus 4″ Onondaga Carthage 4″ Jefferson Hubbardsville 4″ Madison Auburn 3.8″ Cayuga Syracuse 3″ Onondaga Adams Center 3″ Jefferson Lowville 2″ Lewis Baldwinsville 1.7″ Onondaga Liverpool 1.2″ Onondaga Minetto 0.5″ Oswego Fulton 0.3″ Oswego

The 2-day snowfall total at the National Weather Service in Binghamton at the Greater Binghamton Airport in the Town of Maine as of 10am Tuesday is 14.2″

This breaks the all time April record for 2-day snowfall. The previous record was 13.6″ set in April 15-16 2007.

The one day snowfall since midnight for April 19th is 11″ as of 10am Tuesday. This breaks the record snowfall for April 19th of 6.9″ set in 1983. The highest one day snowfall total in April is 11.7″ set on April 16th, 2007.

This is also the latest date for one day snowfall of at least 11″ on record in Binghamton.