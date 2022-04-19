SYRACUSE, NY (WYSR-TV) A late-season April Nor’easter dumped up to a foot or more of heavy wet snow across parts of Central New York late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

This led to a slow Tuesday morning commute and numerous power outages for many in Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Madison, Oneida, and southern Onondaga counties (and most of the Southern Tier) where the most snow fell.

While those in the higher elevations of approximately 1,000ft or more had very heavy snow, other areas including Syracuse and the surrounding suburbs, especially north and west, saw very little snow with hardly any accumulating on the pavement.

Here’s a list of snowfall reports from the National Weather Service as of 9am Tuesday:

TOWNAMOUNTCOUNTY
Virgil18″Cortland
NWS Binghamton14.2″Broome
Solon13.8″Cortland
Paris13.5″Oneida
Windsor12.5″Broome
Harford12″Cortland
Guilford11″Chenango
Port Crane11″Broome
Corltand10.6″Cortland
Freeville10.5″Tompkins
Perryville10.5″Madison
Pompey10″Onondaga
Danby10″Tompkins
Sauquoit10″Oneida
Clayville10″Oneida
Highmarket9.8″Lewis
Newfield8.7″Tompkins
Onondaga8.5″Onondaga
Vestal8.4″Broome
Point Rock8.2″Oneida
Jamesville8.1″Onondaga
Marcellus8″Onondaga
Groton8″Tompkins
Afton8″Chenango
Oxford7.5″Chenango
Whitesboro7.2″Oneida
Constableville7″Lewis
Ithaca6.8″Tompkins
Oneida6.5″Madison
Johnson City6.2″Broome
New York Mills6.1″Oneida
Norwich6″Chenango
Redfield6″Oswego
Greene6″Chenango
Rome5.8″Oneida
Westmoreland5.8″Oneida
Fairmount5″Onondaga
Holland Patent 5″Oneida
Chittenango4.8″Madison
Skaneateles4.5″Onondaga
Camilllus4″Onondaga
Carthage4″Jefferson
Hubbardsville4″Madison
Auburn3.8″Cayuga
Syracuse3″Onondaga
Adams Center3″Jefferson
Lowville2″Lewis
Baldwinsville1.7″Onondaga
Liverpool1.2″Onondaga
Minetto0.5″Oswego
Fulton0.3″Oswego





The 2-day snowfall total at the National Weather Service in Binghamton at the Greater Binghamton Airport in the Town of Maine as of 10am Tuesday is 14.2″





This breaks the all time April record for 2-day snowfall. The previous record was 13.6″ set in April 15-16 2007.





The one day snowfall since midnight for April 19th is 11″ as of 10am Tuesday. This breaks the record snowfall for April 19th of 6.9″ set in 1983. The highest one day snowfall total in April is 11.7″ set on April 16th, 2007. 





This is also the latest date for one day snowfall of at least 11″ on record in Binghamton.