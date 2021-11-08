Who says this is the cloudiest month of the year?!

So believe it or not, but November is one of the cloudiest months of the year. You certainly would not know it based on what we’ve experienced the first 8 days of November 2021! Each of the first 8 days Syracuse and CNY have seen at least some sunshine which brings us to the average amount of sunshine seen in Syracuse for the entire month of November typically! The average amount of sunshine seen in November is 26%, and the same goes for December which are the two cloudiest months of the year here in CNY.

So one more clear to partly cloudy day beyond Monday will push us above average for sunshine over the next few weeks! I’d say it’s safe to say that it’s going to be a sunnier than average November.

Hope you enjoyed all the natural Vitamin D CNY has seen the 8 days of the month because it does look like the weather will behave more like November over the coming days overall with the sky condition at least.