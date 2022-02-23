Some of the most challenging forecasts for a meteorologist is when above 32-degree air sneaks into the low to mid-levels of the atmosphere between the clouds and just above the surface. Why can that be so problematic for forecasters trying to predict snowfall and or ice amounts?

If the air between the clouds and ground is at or below 32 degrees the precipitation type is all snow. An easier forecast for a meteorologist.

When a relatively thin layer of mild, above 32-degree, air sneaks into the lower levels of the atmosphere the primary precipitation type becomes sleet, which significantly cuts down snowfall totals.

When the layer of above 32-degree air exists from the clouds and to just above the ground freezing rain is the precipitation type we see. This is the most dangerous type of precipitation when precipitation falls out of the clouds as rain but freezes on contact due to air at the surface being at, or below freezing. A significant amount of freezing rain is what an ice storm consists of and can lead to treacherous travel via vehicle/foot, tree damage and power outages.

Lastly, sometimes milder air comes in in waves and causes the precipitation to flip back and forth between snow, sleet and freezing rain which is a real headache for meteorologists trying to make an accurate snow and ice forecast and common folk just trying to get around.