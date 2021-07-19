Why such a hazy sky over Central New York?

Yes, it is humid and some of the haze overhead is because of the humidity, but the bulk of the milky view is due to the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

A northwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere is taking the smoke billowing up into the sky and steering it our way across the Northeast for the first part of this week before a cold front Tuesday night/early Wednesday clears most of the smoke out of the sky come midweek.

THIS COLD FRONT SLIDING THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT/EARLY WEDNESDAY CLEARS MOST OF THE SMOKE

This means we should see a deeper blue sky develop as the sky clears out from the clouds and a few lingering morning showers depart Wednesday.

