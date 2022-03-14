(WSYR-TV) — Dress for STEM, a movement started by female meteorologists across the country to raise awareness about the need for more women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields is celebrating its 7th annual event to support females in STEM careers.

On March 14, female STEM professionals across the globe will wear purple attire as a conversation starter about the underrepresentation of women in STEM fields.

Women in STEM, and anyone else who would like to join in solidarity, are encouraged to wear purple on Monday, March 14 and share photos on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.

Happy #PiDay and happy #DressForSTEM as well!! Wear your purple to show your support for women in the STEM field and to help encourage the next generation of girls interested in the STEM field! pic.twitter.com/PysG5AMLo6 — Kate Thornton (@KateThorntonNC9) March 14, 2022

Happy #PiDay! You know what that means… #DressForSTEM We’re wearing purple today to support women in the STEM field & encourage the next generation of girls to follow their science dreams. The sky is the limit! pic.twitter.com/Yrjr0N0FDa — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) March 14, 2022

Storm Team meteorologists Kate Thornton and Lindsay Raychel wear their purple in 2019

Participants are encouraged to share facts about groundbreaking women scientists on social media using the hashtag #DressForSTEM.

The annual “Dress For STEM” event has previously been held on March 14, coinciding with “Pi Day”, a tribute to the mathematical constant, pi. The date March 14 represents the first three numbers, 3.14, in pi, which appears in many mathematical formulas in math and physics.

Dress For STEM is a grassroots effort launched by a group of female meteorologists in 2016 to encourage girls to pursue their passion for science. Research indicates that the percentage of young girls interested in STEM declines in middle school as a result of exposure to inaccurate gender stereotypes. This translates to a lower proportion of women pursuing STEM careers later in life. Today, women account for nearly half the U.S. workforce but only 27% of STEM careers.