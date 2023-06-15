SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Smoke from Canadian wildfires could be making a return to CNY over the weekend.

The change to a cooler and wetter weather pattern was a welcomed one after dealing with thick smoke and poor air quality CNY hasn’t seen in decades last week.

A view of downtown Syracuse Tuesday, June 6 as thick smoke moved into CNY.

We’ve gone this week with no real issues with air quality or dealing with a smoky, hazy sky. That may not be the case as we head into the weekend.

Could we go through this again this weekend?

Wildfires continue in Canada from British Columbia across the country into Quebec. A week ago CNY experience some of the worst air quality in the country. This happened because a persistent northwest wind flow blew smoke from intense wildfires in Quebec right into the northeast and disrupted our lives for a few days.

A shift back to a northwest wind Friday into Sunday (June 16-June 18) could leave parts of CNY and the North Country vulnerable to poor air quality due to wildfire smoke again.

Will it be as bad as last week?

We don’t think so, but it bears watching.

Parts of the upper Midwest saw thick smoke and haze and unhealthy to hazardous air quality from wildfires in western Canada the last few days.

Wildfire and smoke forecast map from Airnow.gov for Thursday June 15.

The air quality in Central New York is forecast to rise into the Moderate category Thursday and Friday as some of this haze tries to move towards us.

The smoke forecast from NASA shows a higher concentration of fine particulates nosing south from Canada from the wildfire some in Quebec by Saturday afternoon into Sunday as the wind direction at the surface and aloft shifts to the northwest.

NASA smoke forecast for Saturday afternoon June 17.

This will likely bring a hazy, milky sky along with the bright red sunrises and sunsets back to CNY and especially the North Country and Adirondacks.

Watch the Storm Team forecast on NewsChannel 9 and here online for further updates as we continue to monitor the forecast and any potential impacts.