SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Have you noticed a slight milky white haze to our sky lately?

The sunrise Thursday had an orangish tint to it in Central New York.

If you live in Oswego County or farther west towards Buffalo you have probably noticed it more.

Here’s what it looked like from our SkyNET9 camera in Oswego looking out over Lake Ontario Thursday morning. You can’t even make out the lake in the distance because of the haze.

Wildfire smoke created a hazy view looking west over Lake Ontario from the Oswego Speedway Thursday morning.

Smoke from a very large wildfire in New Mexico along with smoke from wildfires in Florida and the Tennessee Valley has been picked up by the jet stream in the upper levels of the atmosphere and is traveling east towards Central New York.

Wildfire smoke can travel very long distances in the atmosphere and lead to poor air quality along with a hazy sky.

The smoke is not close enough to Central New York to impact the air quality according to airnow.gov that tracks the air quality index across the country.

There are no current air quality or red flag alerts for our area, however there is an elevated fire risk for most of New York State due to our recent very weather. A burn ban remains in effect in for all of New York State until May 14th.