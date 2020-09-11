Wildfire smoke from California is heading towards CNY

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image shows brown smoke from wildfires blowing westward in the atmosphere from California’s Sierra Nevada to the Coast Ranges and from Oregon, top, on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (NOAA via AP)

The August Complex Wildfire in California is record breaking in size. Millions of acres have burned, at least a dozen lives have been claimed and an eerie, orange sky looms over the West Coast.

Photos from outside the Giants’ and Athletics’ stadiums, where CA wildfire smoke and strong winds have turned the sky an eerie orange. pic.twitter.com/cqbuyt2xTa — ESPN (@espn) September 10, 2020

Here in Central New York, it won’t be nearly as dramatic but we will see a change to the sky as early as Monday, September 14.

Here is an image from NASA’s forecast model showing the red colors (smoke) over the Great Lakes and Northeast over the next few days

Smoke from the wildfires out west will billow up 30,000 or more feet into the atmosphere this weekend. This smoke will be carried by the jet stream winds aloft, move eastbound, and be over much of the Northeast/CNY next week according to one of NASA’s forecast models.

With the smoke so high up in the atmosphere over us, traveling thousands of miles across the country, the air quality across CNY is not expected to worsen. This is good news for those who have breathing issues.

What it will do is create a milky look to the sky. It also will have the potential to give us some vibrant red sunrises and sunsets.

While the jet stream brings the smoke in, it will push the smoke out as the winds drop south of CNY and the Northeast Friday, September 18.

This will allow cooler and drier air to settle in for next weekend too (September 18-20).