SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)– Here we go again… wildfire smoke coming out of Western Canada is forecast to put Central New York in a milky haze Tuesday and Wednesday.

How bad this time?

This should not be as thick as it was last week thankfully. However, we’ll notice the familiar hazy look to the sky the next couple of days.

The wildfires Alberta, Canada are causing poor air quality conditions in parts of the upper Midwest like Wisconsin and parts of Michigan.

The jet stream and surface winds will pick up some of that wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere and bring some of that towards Central New York by Tuesday. Since these fires are so far away, we’re NOT expecting conditions to be as harsh as they were in previous outbreaks this summer, especially in June, when the smoke was coming from Quebec, Canada. The particulates this time around are expected to be higher in the sky.

What’s the AQI forecast?

As of Monday evening there have been no air quality alerts issued for CNY. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is forecast to be moderate between 50-100 for Tuesday. This may change as the heat and humidity rises Wednesday. The heat index is forecast to climb into the mid to perhaps upper 90s by then.

How long does the smoke stick around for?

Smoke is not expected to be an issue for the last half of the week as the smoke disperses and shifts to the north and east of CNY, but it will be hazy due to humidity and not smoke Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned for updates regarding the smoke this week.