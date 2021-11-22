Will I need to shovel Tuesday morning?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Lake effect snow will mean some of us will have to get out the shovel Tuesday morning.

Or at the very least break out the snowbrush.

A band of lake effect snow will begin Monday night north of Syracuse across extreme northern Cayuga, southern Oswego, and Oneida counties.

This will mean occasional whiteouts and a few inches of snow (most likely less than 6 inches)

Monday night, that band of localized lake effect snow will move south through Syracuse, ending up in the eastern Finger Lakes region.

The NewsChannel 9 Storm Team has highlighted the highest snow amounts just south and west of Syracuse by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

While there may be lingering flurries not too long after sunrise Tuesday, the trend Tuesday will be a for a breezy and cold day.

Below is the latest Storm Team Forecast: