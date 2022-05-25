Have plans outdoors for Memorial Day weekend? Whether it’s a service, parade, barbeque, pool gathering, golf outing, boating, etc…Many are going to be out and about this upcoming holiday weekend in Central New York. The BIG question is will the weather cooperate for those outdoor festivities?

The latest data as of Wednesday afternoon suggests some rain for Central New York Friday.

That wet weather should slowly move out of our area Saturday.

At the jet stream level, (below) an upper level low with a little trough slides through Friday into Saturday.

Thankfully the early week model data had CNY dealing with lots of clouds and some rain off and on through much of the weekend.



This will allow high pressure and nice weather to build in Saturday afternoon through the rest of the holiday weekend. This will set us up for a good weather holiday weekend!

The weekend in a nutshell

Some showers and storms are likely Friday

A damp start to Saturday before turning nicer for the afternoon.

More sun and warmth return Sunday and Memorial Day!

Humidity is comfortable through the weekend with comfortable cool/mild nights

All that said, the best day of the holiday weekend looks to be Memorial Day itself.