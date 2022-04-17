It’s been chilly at times this month of April with only a tenth of an inch of snow thus far, but at least somew Central New Yorkers may very well wake up to a winter wonderland come Tuesday morning. Yes, Old Man Winter isn’t quite ready for his warm season nap.

PRETTY NICE MUCH OF MONDAY, BUT…

The weather starts off quiet and frosty to kick off the new week with sunshine fading behind clouds on Monday. After 5 or 6 pm some rain works in from the southwest ahead of a cold front and developing nor’easter near the Mid-Atlantic coast. Highs Monday should reach well into the 50s making it that much harder for snow to stick thanks to a warmer ground when it does snow Monday night into Tuesday.





WHO HAS BEST CHANCE TO SEE SNOW, AND WHEN DOES IT FALL??

The air is expected to cool into the low to mid 30s Monday night pretty quickly, with the coolest readings over the higher terrain. This is why we are pretty confident that areas that stand the best chance of getting accumulating heavy, wet snow Monday night into the start of Tuesday will be across the hills in CNY.

Since the storm is going to be close to the coast we think the higher terrain near and east of I-81 have the greatest chance of picking up potentially at least a few inches of snow by mid to late Tuesday morning. The Catskills and Adirondacks, especially Eastern Adirondacks, and possibly the Tug Hill MAY pick up 6 inches or more! Sloppy travel is possible across the hills near and east of I-81, especially across the just mentioned areas. Roads should be warm enough for much of CNY to prevent any significant travel issues.

ANY SNOW FOR LOWER TERRAIN, INCLUDING SYRACUSE?

At this time, it appears most areas across the lower terrain, including the Syracuse area see little to no snow accumulation due to marginal temperatures and warmer ground.

The only way this changes is if the intensifying nor’easter tracks closer to CNY and we experience heavier precipitation later Monday night into the start of Tuesday. If this were to happen the lower levels of the atmosphere could cool enough to produce just heavy wet snow for several hours without the sun up and probably make for a tricky Tuesday morning commute. As of early Easter Sunday, while this scenario is not out of the question, it is more of an outlier than not. Of course if this changes we will let you know ASAP, but if you live in the hills near and south of Rt. 20 east of I-81, especially in Chenango, Otsego, Southern Madison, hills of Oneida and Lewis counties I would have your shovel/plow ready to go.









If several inches of heavy wet snow does accumulate across the hills south and east of Syracuse Monday night into Tuesday there could be power outages due to the weight of the snow and gusty winds that are expected to ramp up during the day Tuesday.

NOT PLEASANT TUESDAY, BUT…

Gusty, cold winds combined with snow mixed with rain showers, highs only reaching the low to mid 40s and wind chills in the 20s and 30s will make for a March like Tuesday across the region. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but up to an inch or two of new snow is possible as the storm departs.

Thankfully after some evening snow and rain showers Tuesday night, the weather improves midweek with sunshine and highs returning to the 50s, or closer to normal. By Wednesday the average high temperature is near 60.

Stay tuned over the next couple of days to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the latest on this spring nor’easter and its possible impacts on CNY.

A LITTLE APRIL SNOW HISTORY…

We will leave you with this…the snowiest day in Syracuse in the month of April was not that long ago on April 2nd, 2013 when 10.5 inches of snow fell! The latest measurable snowfall in April occurred back in 1976 on April 26th when a half an inch fell that day. Also, there has only been 13 years since 1949 in which Syracuse has not had measurable snowfall in April! So it’s normal to see at least a little accumulating snow.