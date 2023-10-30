SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Preparing the little ones for trick or treating Tuesday evening? The warmth is long gone so be ready for more of a seasonable chill while making the rounds.

Preparing for the chill

The biggest thing for parents to remember for this Halloween across Central New York is the bone-chilling feel in the air. No, we are far from record cold but compared to the warmth of last week it is still a bit of a shock.

Between 5 and 8 p.m. when the ghosts and goblins are out making the rounds look for temperatures between 35 and 40 degrees across all Central New York. Thankfully there won’t be much of a breeze so wind chill is not an issue.

Spooky showers bypass most of central New York

During the day while the kids are in school there will be some rain and snow showers around Central New York. Thankfully, during the evening any lingering showers are headed into areas east of Lake Ontario.

Any rain or snow showers during prime trick-or-treating time will end up between Pulaski and Watertown.

Outside of these areas, you won’t have to worry about precipitation on Halloween evening.