SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A chill is in the air tonight, but we do shake the chill later this week. Also, don’t put away the umbrella because it looks like the need for it returns soon.

TONIGHT:

High pressure settles in from the west and helps clear the sky out and settle the winds tonight.

It’s a chilly night too with lows dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s for most, but some mid 30s in spots that could lead to areas of frost for the normally colder spots of CNY mainly north of Syracuse.

WEDNESDAY:

We should stay high and dry Wednesday with a good deal of sunshine fading behind more clouds later in the day. There’s a slight risk for a few showers towards sunset, or just thereafter, but for the most part it looks like a good day.

Highs Wednesday should reach the mid 60s with less wind.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It won’t be as cool Wednesday night thanks to clouds and some showers working through with a wave of low pressure. Lows drop to within a few degrees of 50.

THURSDAY:

Thursday starts damp with some showers around, but it should turn drier during the afternoon as a storm system slides away to the northeast of us. Behind the system we start to feel warmer and a little more humid too.

Highs should be up within a few degrees of 70 with enough drying and possibly even a bit of sun to round out the day.

FRIDAY:

Another stronger warm front slides through Friday as a storm system slides northwest of us and ushers in a summery air mass to end the week.

It’s going to be breezy, turn muggier and very warm with highs well into the 80s to round out the week under some sun too. There could also be a few widely scattered storms popping up during the afternoon and evening as the heat and humidity are building in.