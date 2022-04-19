SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Many in the higher terrain, mainly south of Syracuse, woke up to close a foot or more of wet heavy snow. The heavy snow is gone but lingering wind driven rain and snow showers persist much of tonight.

AT A GLANCE:

Higher terrain south and east of Syracuse is digging out of 10-16+” of wet heavy snow

Heaviest of the snow is over with in CNY

Scattered wet snow and rain showers continue into tonight

Additional 1-3” possible for the higher terrain tonight

Chilly and windy too, gusty winds could lead to some more power outages mainly across the hills

Breezy, drier and still cool, but milder Wednesday

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 2 am Wednesday for Oswego and Jefferson counties, mainly around the Tug Hill.

The Nor’easter after Easter is quickly moving into Canada tonight, bringing the heaviest snow with it.

There could be upwards of another inch or two is possible across the hills, and maybe 3 inches in spots around the Tug Hill through tonight.

GUSTY WINDS MAY PRODUCE MORE POWER ISSUES FOR SOME TONIGHT

The wind picks up as the day goes on with gusts over 30 mph likely. This could lead to additional issues with power outages tonight because of the amount of the heavy wet snow weighing down on trees and powerlines that fell last night into this morning across the hills south and east of Syracuse.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Southern Tier and parts of CNY through 9pm tonight.

TONIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

Thankfully, after a 30 something degree night with some additional wind driven snow and rain showers, the weather improves midweek with sunshine and highs returning to the upper 40s and low 50s, or closer to normal. By Wednesday the average high temperature is near 60.

A LITTLE APRIL SNOW HISTORY:

We will leave you with this…the snowiest day in Syracuse in the month of April was not that long ago. Yes, just 9 years ago on April 2nd, 2013, Syracuse picked up 10.5” of snowfall! The latest measurable snowfall in April occurred back on April 26th, 1976, when a half an inch fell.

Even just last April 21/22 we had 3.3” of snow! Also, there has only been 13 years since 1949 in which Syracuse has not had measurable snowfall in April! So, it’s normal to see at least a little accumulating snow.

Hoping to feel at least more typical late April warmth? We should get there, or at least closer to finish out the week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

It’s a cool and quiet Wednesday night with lows dropping into the 30s, but towards morning the winds pick up and temperatures rise into the 40s by sunrise.

THURSDAY:

It’s windy and milder Thursday, but unfortunately there will be scattered showers to dodge during the day. Highs despite more clouds than not and a few showers should rise well into the 50s to near 60.