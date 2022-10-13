SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Windy and unseasonably mild out there now but a cold front is going to bring about change this afternoon. The details are below.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Jefferson, Oswego and Lewis counties until 5 pm today due to the potential of wind gusts reaching 50 mph, especially across the higher terrain.

THIS MORNING:

Occasional light to moderate showers are around CNY this morning with gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 mph at times, and it’s mild as temperatures are mainly in the low to mid 60s.

NOON – 5 PM:

We are expecting the slow approaching cold front to trigger some steadier, at times torrential rain and possibly a gusty storm or two to pass through between about 1 and 5 pm.

Winds may gust to 50 mph at times within a band of rain moving across CNY from west to east during the aforementioned time frame. Winds of this magnitude could produce a bit of minor property damage, including bringing down some of those Halloween decorations unfortunately.

By early this evening, some spots could end up with an inch or more of rain that may lead to localized minor flooding, especially with falling leaves clogging some storm drains. Click here for a look at Live Doppler 9 to see where the heaviest rain is.

Thankfully, the recent dry weather this fall season so far has major rivers and streams on the low side and therefore there are no concerns of flooding for these waterways. However, in low-lying and poor drainage areas rainfall rates this afternoon and early evening of a half an inch an hour or more could cause some localized minor flooding.

Remember, if you come across a flooded out road/walkway, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

TONIGHT:

Once the slow-moving cold front departs later tonight, rain showers taper after 9 or 10 pm and it turns a bit cooler and drier rolling through tonight into Friday.

Lows tonight drop into the 40s with clearing during the overnight too.

FRIDAY:

On Friday, we are breezy and more seasonable with a good deal of sun to round out the week! Highs warm into the low to mid 60s, so not much cooler than Thursday.

WEEKEND:

We are high and dry with sun fading behind increasing clouds Saturday afternoon. It’s windy and milder Saturday too with highs warming well into the 60s to near 70. There’s a very slight chance of a shower/sprinkle near sunset Saturday, but overall, we should stay dry to start the weekend with lots of leaves falling due to the gusty winds.

So if you are heading to the big SU football game at the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday afternoon be sure to hold onto your hats and if tailgating be prepared for those 30+ mph wind gusts!

Sunday may start off kind of cloudy with a lingering shower or two, but it appears some sun develops during the day. Highs to end the weekend will be in the 50s to around 60 with a cool breeze.

Stay tuned for updates!