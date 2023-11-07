SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature may not have gotten your vote on Election Day due to the chilly winds of change, but while it will be chilly midweek, the sun at least makes an appearance. Details are below…

Temperatures continue to slide, but winds slowly ease

A secondary cold front slides through this evening with a bit of drizzle and or a few spotty light showers, and possibly a snow shower or few flurries late tonight.

Behind this front, it turns even chillier with winds easing during the night. Lows drop into the low 30s under partial clearing by morning.

Colder again midweek

After a relatively mild start to the week, temperatures will struggle to reach the low 40s on Wednesday behind Tuesday’s couple of cold fronts.

Aside from the clouds increasing later Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday should be dry and quite sunny for at least the morning and early afternoon. Just be sure to have the heavier jacket handy when heading out as highs struggle to get out of the 30s Wednesday afternoon.

A little snow/mix Wednesday night?

Yes, there’s a chance of a bit of snow/wintry mix after 6 or 7 pm Wednesday night, but the best chance of snow/wintry mix is expected to be north and east of Syracuse.

Who has the best chance of seeing a slushy coating to an inch or so of snow and a glazing of ice Wednesday night? That would be areas north and east of Syracuse, especially across the higher terrain.

Any frozen precipitation won’t last too long for most though Wednesday evening with any mix/snow changing to rain showers late Wednesday night/early Thursday as temperatures rise well into the 30s to near 40 during the night.

Temporarily damp and milder Thursday

Low pressure scoots through CNY providing some rain to start the day, but we should turn mainly dry Thursday afternoon with a milder high in the low 50s.

Pretty uneventful weather appears to be ahead to round out the week and over the upcoming Veterans Day weekend.

