Do you have any plans to attend the first St. Patrick’s parade in downtown Syracuse for the first time in 3 years on Saturday at noon? Well…Saturday could be quite stormy across the Northeast and CNY for the start of the second weekend of March.

A cold front is expected to slowly slide east into the region later Friday night/Saturday morning and where it stalls will dictate when rain changes to snow, and how much snow falls.

As of Monday night, it looks like rain develops late Friday night across the area before it turns windy and colder with rain changing to wind driven accumulating snow sometime near or just after sunrise Saturday.

That said, you’ll want to be in the mindset to contend with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s, wind chills in the teens and low 20s and accumulating, wind driven snow too. So, get ready to bundle up and wear your boots if you plan on attending this year’s parade Saturday.

Maybe early luck from the Irish holiday will improve the weather on Saturday, but I wouldn’t hold my breath. Of course, since it’s still several days away some changes between now and then could very well occur. So be sure to check back this week as we will be updating this forecast as new data comes in.