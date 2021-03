Winds gusts past 50 mph over Central New York Monday evening

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for much of CNY, including the Syracuse area for Monday afternoon into Monday night. Winds are expected to be sustained 20 to 35 mph with gusts possibly up to 45 or 50 mph and possibly a bit stronger than that up along the Lake Ontario shoreline! A High Wind Warning has been issued for wind gusts up to 60 mph for southern Oneida and Madison counties.

Winds of this magnitude will probably knock down tree limbs and possibly lead to at least a few power outages and could very well cause minor property damage too.