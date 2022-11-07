SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After record-breaking warmth over the weekend (Click here for more details), an inevitable cool down is in store for Central New York. How cool does it get?? Find out below.

TODAY:

Following a cold front moving through Central New York Sunday night, and a reinforcing cold front this afternoon, cooler air blows in over the next 24 to 36 hours. This is all due to a large, strong area of high pressure that is building in from Canada.

Even though this air is much cooler than record warmth we felt this past weekend, today’s highs should still manage to get into the low 60s which is about 10 degrees above normal for this point in November. That just gives you a sense of how unusually warm the air over us this past weekend was!

We also deal with cooler, gusty breeze today, generally out of the west with gusts past 25 mph at times.

TONIGHT:

The wind eases some tonight, but it remains at least breezy right into the overnight and it turns chillier under a mainly clear sky.

Lows drop into the 30s for most, and the breeze will make it feel even cooler. Thankfully, we here in CNY will have a view of the last total lunar eclipse for nearly two and a half years early Tuesday morning. Click here for more details.

TUESDAY:

By Tuesday, Election Day, we are back in the more seasonable 40s to around 50 and more importantly it is a dry, sunny day so there are no weather-related issues in getting to the polls, but you’ll need the heavier jacket, especially early in the day and during the evening.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Clear and very cold Tuesday night as high pressure crests over the region. Lows are expected to drop into the low to mid 20s for most, but some spots could very well drop into the teens by sunrise Wednesday! Yes, it is going to be a very frosty start to Wednesday in CNY so have those ice scrapers ready to go!

MIDWEEK:

The area of high pressure that builds in to start the week will give us a rare November treat: a streak of sunny days heading through much of the week!

Dry, pleasant November weather is likely to hold through the middle of this week too with temperatures warming back up some. After highs only reaching to near 50 on Tuesday, we should be well into the 60s at least both Thursday and Friday!

Our next shot of wet weather doesn’t likely come until late in the day Friday/Friday night.

Stay tuned for updates!