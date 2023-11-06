SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Gusty winds are kicking up and scattered rain showers are going to be around. Yes, hold on to your hats! It’s about to get gusty. Here’s your forecast:

Wind and temperatures increase tonight

That wind turns even stronger tonight into Tuesday, with some occasional gusts up to 35 to 40 mph possible, especially across the hilltops south of Syracuse.

A warm front is moving through tonight with some showers and possibly a rumble of thunder, and then it’s mainly dry late this evening into the overnight with a gusty southerly wind. That southerly wind pushes temperatures into the mid-50s for many, including Syracuse by morning.

Wind is even gustier, and temperatures tumble Tuesday

Some additional showers sweep through Tuesday morning with a couple of cold fronts that deliver even gustier winds upwards of 30 to 40 mph and a chillier air mass Election Day afternoon.

Showers are expected to taper to sprinkles/bit of drizzle for the most part Tuesday afternoon behind the cold front.

Temperatures fall out of the 50s and into the 40s during the afternoon. Those gusty west-northwest winds will make it feel even chillier too.

Colder again midweek

After a relatively mild start to the week, temperatures will drop sharply into the low 40s on Wednesday behind Tuesday’s cold front.

Aside from the clouds increasing later Wednesday afternoon, Wednesday should be dry and quite sunny for at least the morning and early afternoon hours. Just be sure to have the heavier jacket handy when heading out Wednesday. Highs struggle to get out of the 30s Wednesday afternoon.

A little snow/mix Wednesday night?

Yes, there could be a bit of snow/wintry mix after 6 or 7 Wednesday night, but the best chance of snow/wintry mix is expected to be north and east of Syracuse.

Any frozen precipitation won’t last too long for most though with any mix/snow changing to rain showers late Wednesday night/early Thursday as temperatures rise a bit during the night.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.