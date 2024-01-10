SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – One storm departs central New York later today, but we are already starting to focus on our third storm this week…

Not done with the wind just yet…

While the wind has become less gusty since last night in central New York, we it’ll pick up again this afternoon out of the southwest with some gusts past 30 mph at times with 40 mph plus winds possible along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

There is a Wind Advisory that is in effect for much of central New York until 7pm Wednesday.

Some spots around the area were treated to some sun! A rare sight these days. Unfortunately, it won’t last as some rain and snow showers return this afternoon. In Syracuse there would be little accumulation as temperatures stay above freezing but over higher elevations there could be a light accumulation.

Our thinking is 1 to 3 inches could fall in the hills south of Syracuse through early this evening with some 3 to 6 inch totals showing up over the Tug Hill.

Lake snow ramps up Thursday

We’ll catch a little break from the high wind gusts Thursday, but still stay on the breezy side.

Thursday is also colder, so we’re expecting a persistent band of lake effect coming off Lake Ontario for the Tug Hill.

There is a Lake Effect Snow Warning for Oswego, Jefferson, and Lewis counties (the Tug Hill) from 7pm Wednesday until 1am Friday. Some spots could get 6-12” of snow by late Thursday night. Travel may be impacted in northern Oswego County and southern Jefferson County when driving through the snow band.

A repeat performance this weekend

This next storm we’re watching for Friday night into Saturday is looking like a copy and paste of this most recent storm. It’s taking a similar path into the Great Lakes and throwing the same weather issues: rain, snow, and wind.

That means look for strong southeast winds develop Friday evening, especially over higher elevations.

Some snow moves in Friday evening (with a light accumulation possible) and that snow goes over to rain overnight as temperatures rise into the 40s again.

The one difference with is Friday night/Saturday storm is much colder air gets dragged in Saturday into Sunday which opens the door for localized lake effect snow. Right now, the most favored areas for a significant accumulation for the second half of the weekend are places north of Syracuse (Oswego, Lewis and northern Oneida counties.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on just how much snow you can expect.