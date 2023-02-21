SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A quick shot of rain and a little higher terrain snow is expected later today, but a more significant storm is lurking. Details are below…

Turns windy, mild and damp later today

We start the day dry, but a stronger area of low pressure and frontal system brings better chance for rain showers over Central New York and wet snow showers across the higher elevations by the midday into the afternoon.

Most see no snow accumulation, but there could be 1 to 3 inches of wet snow across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks this afternoon and evening.

Our highs come by midday with most spots getting into the 40s. This evening many are feeling temperatures dropping into and through the 30s with a few scattered snow showers, and a gusty wind behind the departing clipper.

The calm before…

Other than an evening snow shower, the weather is quieter and chilly with gusty winds settling during the night under some clearing overnight with lows in the 20s once again.

Wednesday is mainly uneventful with maybe even a bit of sun to start the day. Temperatures are chillier, more seasonable, topping out in the low to mid 30s during the afternoon.

Late Wednesday afternoon and evening is when things begin to change as a developing storm out in the Midwest and its warm front approaches. This storm and warm front will likely deliver a variety of precipitation between Wednesday night into the start of Thursday, and for more details click here.