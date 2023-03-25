SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s the first weekend of spring, but some of us will snowflakes flying around while others are dodging the rain drops. Details on your weekend forecast below…

Wind continues to whip

Wind advisories are in effect for much of CNY into Sunday morning.

Winds should increase heading into the overnight behind an occluded front be gusting 40 to possibly as high as 50 mph across the hill tops and near Lake Ontario.

Although these advisories expire overnight Sunday morning/midday, winds will still gust past 30 mph throughout Central New York through the first part of Sunday afternoon.

Drying out Sunday

Low pressure moves from the Great Lakes into Canada late Saturday night into Sunday, and any ‘wrap around’ moisture is expected to pull out of Central New York quickly Sunday morning. Lingering rain and snow showers from overnight wind down quickly Sunday morning. The snow could accumulate an additional 1 to 3 inches over the Tug Hill, but most will see no accumulation.

ABOVE IS THE FORECAST SNOWFALL BETWEEN SATURDAY NIGHT & NOON SUNDAY

From Syracuse southward enough dry air moves in during the afternoon to likely provide some sunshine! With some sunshine, temperatures should make it into the mid to upper 40s Syracuse southbound, while low 40s are felt east of Lake Ontario. Gusty west winds make it feel more like the 30s for most though.

System slides south of CNY with snow & rain, but any here?

At this time, it appears we may get at least a little rain and snow developing across the region, especially near and south of Syracuse and the Thruway Monday afternoon and evening.

Due to temperatures being above freezing while the precipitation is falling, and the higher late March sun angle we don’t expect much, if any, snow accumulation for most. However, a slushy minor accumulation is possible across the hills south of Syracuse.

Highs on Monday should make the low to mid 40s before any precipitation arrives after noon or 1.