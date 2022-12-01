SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Hello December! We’re feeling like it with chilly temperatures, very gusty winds, and lake effect snow.

The gusty winds stick around Thursday with gusts of 30, 40, and possibly for a few up to 50 mph.

Near the Lake Ontario shoreline, winds could gust greater than 50 mph at times.

This type of wind could cause a few more power outages and minor property damage.

You certainly want to make sure any outside holiday decorations are tied down and secure.

When does it get quieter?

The stronger winds will begin to subside Thursday afternoon and become much lighter Thursday night.

Now the snow….

A steady band of lake effect snow has dropped several inches of snow east of Lake Ontario for Oswego and northern Oneida counties. The lake effect snow will continue for the morning and into the afternoon.

Some snow may drift farther south towards northern Onondaga County midday Thursday.

Some lighter snow showers off of Lake Erie will impact areas closer to Ithaca, Cortland, and the Southern Tier Thursday morning into the early afternoon.

How much snow?

Parts of Oswego, southern Jefferson, southern Lewis, and northern Oneida counties could see snowfall in total up to a foot by late Thursday mainly across the Tug Hill, or east of 81 and near and north of Rt. 104.

During the day parts of northern Cayuga, southern Oswego, and northern Oneida counties could see as much as 3-6” of new snow Thursday.

The strong winds will carry snow inland to the Adirondacks and Old Forge area too.

Those same strong winds will produce whiteouts and quite a bit of blowing and drifting snow.

The lake snow and rougher travel will be south of Watertown and north of Syracuse much of the time Thursday.

Much of CNY should be spectators

With the exception of some lighter lake snow in the Finger Lakes and parts of Cortland and Chenango counties off of Lake Erie, much of Central New York, including Syracuse will see little if any snow accumulation Wednesday night through Thursday.