SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It is the last weekend of the winter season, and it sure will feel like it! Some will even see accumulating snow.

Late season lake effect for some

Behind a second cold front (arctic) moving through this evening that produces a quick coating to an inch or so of snow for all, we think a band of accumulating lake snow is going to develop between South-Central Jefferson and Northern Oswego counties, or from about Watertown to Pulaski, stretching eastward into Lewis county.

Lake Effect Snow Warnings are in effect for Jefferson, Oswego and Lewis counties from 5pm Saturday to 8pm Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Northern Oneida and Northern Herkimer counties for the same time frame.

Snow totals may reach 6-12” across the most persistent snow bands, mainly across areas east of I-81 up over the Northwestern Tug Hill.

Sunday morning the lake snow south pushes south and could be close to the Syracuse area before it breaks up and dissipates Sunday afternoon. That said, there could be a light accumulation, coating to an inch or so, even around the Syracuse area.

We all feel the wind and chill to end the weekend

While not everyone sees the lake snow, especially south of Syracuse to end the weekend, we all feel the mid-winter chill and gusty, cold wind. Highs only reach the upper 20s to low 30s with sustained winds between 15 and 25 and gusts over 30 mph producing wind chills between 10 and 20 much of the day!

So if you are heading out and about Sunday be sure to bundle up because it’s going to feel like January.

Spring starts sunny and milder

Any lake effect snow showers that linger into Sunday evening mainly north of Syracuse end overnight and it looks like Spring starts on a quiet note Monday thanks to high pressure settling in.

The late March sun should help push high temperatures well into the 40s to possibly 50 for a few urban areas! Reason to look forward to Monday CNY! 😊

While not as strong as over the weekend, the breeze is still up on Monday which will make it feel a bit cooler, but MUCH better than Sunday.

We should stay at, or above average temperature wise through the remainder of the week, and mainly dry through midweek too the way it’s looking. Stay tuned for more details.