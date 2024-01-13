SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – For the third time in a week, a strong storm system continues to impact central New York this holiday weekend. Here is what you can expect:

Air continues to turn colder air into Monday

Wind chills drop into the single digits Sunday afternoon/night

Gusty west-southwest winds with us Saturday afternoon into Sunday

Heavy lake snow east-northeast of Lake Ontario Saturday night – Sunday night

Lake snow mainly between Watertown and St. Lawrence Seaway Monday

Wind alerts expire late Saturday night

Wind Advisories in effect from Onondaga County points south until midnight tonight, and a High Wind Warnings remains in effect for the counties surrounding Lake Ontario, including the Tug Hill until 4 am Sunday.

Could there still be wind damage?

Winds could gust as high as 45 or 50 mph over the hills south of Syracuse and 50 to 60 mph up near the Lake Ontario shoreline and Tug Hill tonight which could cause some damage and power outages mainly north of Syracuse.

In addition, in areas hard hit Tuesday night there are tree limbs and trees that did not come down but were weakened. The would be susceptible to Saturday night’s lower winds.

Lake snow piles up for some

On the backside of Friday night and Saturday’s storm even colder air is blowing in tonight and Sunday setting the stage for some heavy lake effect snow to develop tonight and continue Sunday into the start of Monday.

This is more localized snow and ends up concentrated north of Syracuse on a mainly west-southwest wind. That means parts of northern Oswego, Lewis, far northern Oneida and Jefferson counties bear the brunt of the holiday weekend snow. Parts of these counties likely end up with one to two feet and locally three feet of new snow by the start of Monday (Martin Luther Kind Jr. Day).

The majority of CNY, including Syracuse, likely picks up a quick coating to an inch or so of lake snow off Lake Erie this evening with reduced visibility at times too.

Come Sunday, a reinforcing cold front swings through between about 9 am and 1 pm with snow showers and a few squalls probably dropping another quick coating to an inch or so of snow for most.

Behind Sunday’s cold front, temperatures will drop from near 30 Sunday morning into the low to mid 20s by mid to late Sunday afternoon, and wind chills drop into the single digits later in the day too.

Most are snow free for the holiday

Martin Luther King Jr. Day looks cold, but not too bad with less wind and some sun for many. The only areas to continue to see accumulating lake snow Monday will be between about Watertown and the U.S. Canadian border. Highs are near 25 with wind chills in the teens.