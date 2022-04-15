SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – A cold front Thursday delivered a much cooler air mass to end the week. It turns even cooler for the Easter weekend.

TODAY:

Today starts off nice with some sun, but clouds increase during the afternoon and there could be a few showers developing mainly after 1 or 2 pm.

It’s also looking pretty windy with gusts possibly approaching 40 mph at times for much of Central New York. Farther to the north, there is a Wind Advisory in effect for Jefferson County where the winds could gust to 50 mph and there could be some minor damage and a few power outages.

Today is a cooler day compared to Wednesday and Thursday, but with low 60s expected, we are still above average by a good 5 to 10 degrees.

TONIGHT:

More numerous rain showers build into Central New York tonight, especially after midnight as a cold front slowly slides in from the northwest. Rain may mix with a bit of snow over the hills by Saturday morning. Lows drop into the 30s to around 40.

Unfortunately, the forecast for the Easter weekend will probably not make you hop for joy. At least somewhat unsettled and chillier air is on the way for the Easter weekend which won’t be great for any outdoor plans you may have with the kids and family.

EASTER WEEKEND:

It’s a damp and chilly Saturday with some rain showers moving through that could even mix with, if not change to snow before ending on Saturday afternoon, especially across the hills. Even over the hilltops little if any accumulation is expected due to the warm ground and temperatures above freezing.

Easter Sunday is unseasonably chilly and breezy with a few lake effect snow showers and flurries probably around through midday. We should see some sun develop for the afternoon though.

If you have plans to attend an Easter service and or are attending/hosting an Easter egg hunt, be sure to dress warm! Temperatures likely start in the upper 20s to low 30s, and only rise into the mid-40s with a northwest wind between 10 and 20 mph making it feel more like the 20s and 30s much of the day!