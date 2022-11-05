SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Record breaking warmth Saturday, but does it continue into Sunday, and when do showers arrive?? Find out below.

Also, remember we switch back from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time at 2 am Sunday which means Saturday night or first thing Sunday morning you’ll have to turn your clocks back an hour and check the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Yes, we gain an hour of sleep/weekend time but unfortunately, the sun sets before 5 pm come Sunday evening.

GUSTY WINDS SATURDAY NIGHT AND MORE RECORD WARMTH POSSIBLE THROUGH SUNDAY…

After feeling the temperature rise to 77 degrees officially in Syracuse Saturday afternoon shattering the old record of 73 set back in 2015, and a record warm low of 63, we will make another run at a record warm low and high Sunday. Sunday’s record high is 75 set all the way back in 1948, and the record warm low is 55 way back in 1912!

It’s also windy Saturday night with gusts between 40 and 50 mph at times, especially across the hills in the Finger Lakes and across Jefferson and Lewis counties. For this reason, there is a Wind Advisory in effect across these areas much of Saturday night.

Minor tree damage and a few power outages are possible. Southerly winds ease up for the second half of the weekend, although it does remain breezy much of Sunday.

A slow moving cold front move into the area late Saturday night, after 2 or 3 am, into Sunday and that produces scattered showers across Central New York during this time frame. It likely is the only rain we see in the next 5 or 6 days. Whatever falls, however, looks to be pretty light at this time, quarter inch or less for most.

Highs Sunday should reach the low to mid 70s, despite lots of clouds and a few showers.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Following the cold front due to move through Sunday night is cooler air that blows in for early next week. This is all due to a large, strong area of high pressure that is building in from Canada.

By Tuesday, Election Day, we are back in the more seasonable 40s to around 50 and more importantly it is a dry, sunny day so there are no weather-related issues in getting to the polls but you’ll need the heavier jacket.

Dry, pleasant November weather is likely to hold into the middle of next week too with temperatures warming back up some.

Stay tuned for updates!