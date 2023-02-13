SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Spring in February continues, but when is the next chance of precipitation? Find out the details below…

Turns a bit windy with some flakes possible

A little rain changing to snow showers/flurries late this evening into the overnight pass by thanks to a weak cold front zipping through. Winds pick up out of the west-northwest between 10 and 20 mph with gust past 30 mph at times behind the evening cold front.

A coating to an inch or so of snow is possible across mainly the higher terrain tonight, but that should be it.

Lows drop into the low to mid 30s.

Mother Nature shows some love to CNY

After some morning flurries and clouds to start Tuesday, the sun returns just in time for CNY to enjoy afternoon and evening Valentine’s Day plans. 😊

It’s a bit cooler, but still mild for mid-February with highs warming into the low to mid 40s.

We flirt with record warmth midweek!

Believe it or not, but another push of more significant warmth is headed our way midweek.

It looks like mid to upper 50s are a certainty, but confidence is growing for 60+ degrees Wednesday, and possibly Thursday night which would put us in record territory!

Often times, with the warmth comes moisture, though, especially in the winter. A passing shower or two is possible Wednesday, but there’s plenty of rain-free time to enjoy the warmth. We have a better chance of more widespread rain showers after 2 or 3 pm Thursday ahead of and with a warm front.

Brief cool-down to end the week

By Friday the temperatures are falling back down from the 40s in the morning to the 30s by the afternoon. The wind picks up too which will add a wind chill to the air. This will also be our next chance at seeing any accumulating snow, albeit it may just end being a few inches at best. We’ll keep you posted as the week goes on!