SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There is lots of good news in the weather heading into Thursday night.

The strong winds we have felt since late Wednesday will continue to diminish Thursday evening.

Secondly, heavy lake snow which brought some wicked winter weather to areas east of Lake Ontario is falling apart and fading in a hurry.

The result will be a quiet night for all of us on Thursday night. Clouds will be the main weather feature with light winds and temperatures in the 20s.

Friday is shaping up to be a much quieter day.