SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After the most significant snowstorm in Syracuse and CNY of the winter, we are thawing out the last half of the week, but do we stay dry?

Click here for a list of snowfall reports from this mid-March snow storm

Cold and quiet tonight, watch out for icy spots

It’s a nice and clear sky to start the night, but some clouds are expected to drift in during the night with lows in the upper teens to mid-20s.

With lows dropping well below freezing this evening right through the start of Thursday icy spots are expected to develop on untreated surfaces. So be careful if you are going to be out and about walking through parking lots and sidewalks in particular.

Any warmups on the way?

While we can’t promise this will be the last of the significant snow for the season, we can say a thaw is coming for the end of the week with highs in the 40s both Thursday and Friday.

Not shamrock flakes, but drops

It looks like we will stay dry on Thursday with some more sunshine, but an approaching cold front means a good chance of some rain showers on Friday, St. Patrick’s Day.

Winter chill returns for weekend, but any snow?

Unfortunately, that cold front will deliver cooler air for the last weekend of Winter. Our highs are back in the 30s for the weekend with gusty winds making it feel like the teens and 20s.

A few snow showers are expected to develop Saturday, especially east of Lake Ontario, but little to no accumulation is expected for most.

Saturday night, though, we think a band of accumulating lake snow is going to develop between Southern Jefferson and Southern Oswego counties. In this area several inches of snow are possible, especially around the Tug Hill.

Sunday morning, a reinforcing cold front swings through pushing the lake snow south through the Syracuse area before it breaks up and tends to dissipate some for Sunday afternoon. That said, there could be a light accumulation of snow east and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area, but no real significant accumulation is expected for most.