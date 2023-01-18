SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a mild and nearly snowless start to January, Central New York’s weather is going to look more wintry for the end of the month. Here are the latest details.

I keep hearing winter’s coming. Is that true?

We definitely see changes at the jet stream level to increase our odds for snow here in Central New York over the next week to 10 days taking us almost into February.

The jet stream is forecast to dip a bit southward.

This will do two things. One is will bring some colder air to Central New York. While there is no bitter cold air to tap into, temperatures should be cold enough to support mainly snow for our area.

Second, it will put the storm track smack dab on top of us setting the stage for a couple of those California storms to bother us.

When do we need to be watching for winter mischief?

Right now, the first chance comes late Sunday through Sunday night into Monday morning with an increased chance of plowable snow and, for parts of Central New York, 6 or more inches of snow.

The greatest odds for the higher totals would be just east of Syracuse.

Think Oneida, Madison, Otsego, and Chenango counties. This would be wet snow with the biggest impact on the Monday morning commute.

While the above forecast map is taken from the European computer model, there is enough agreement from our other computer models to think the odds of accumulating snow Sunday night are high.

Given the marginal temperatures, we will caution there is still a chance that some rain mixes with snow which, of course, would have implications on snowfall totals.

When is the next chance of snow/trouble spot?

A second system also takes a track toward us Wednesday with another good shot at accumulating snow.

After Wednesday we would be set up for a rare stretch of below-normal temperatures taking us into the last weekend of January.

Is all of this a sign of a change to winter?

The odds say that no, this is just a temporary change in the mild, snowless pattern we’ve had this winter.

While it is way too early to pin down exact details, there are strong signs that the jet stream flips back in early February to a pattern that would favor stormy and cooler weather in the West with milder than normal weather here in the Northeast.