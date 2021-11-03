Winter has arrived…not so fast

FILE – In this March 7, 2020, file photo, a man watches the sunset in Kansas City, Mo. As outbreaks of the new virus that first emerged in China continue to spread in countries, particularly those experiencing winter, one of the biggest unanswered questions is how COVID-19 will behave in warmer weather. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Snowflakes are flying. Temperatures are dropping. We turn the clocks back 1-hour this weekend.

Forecast temperature anomalies. Courtesy NOAA/Climate Prediction Center

It just has the look and feel of winter across Central New York.

You might be asking yourself…”Did I miss my chance for the last mow?”

Do you have one or two things you wanted to get wrapped up before the snow flies?

Don’t despair

I might not do weather on television anymore, but it doesn’t mean I don’t look at weather maps. You can take the boy out of TV weather, but you can’t take the weather out of the boy.

The past few weekends have been wet and unsettled. With rapidly darkening skies in the evening, you might feel that the weekend is the only time to get work done.

Good news!

I think this weekend and next weekend will be looking up in terms of temperature.

Very un-Novemberlike sunshine and at least high temperatures in the 50s look to be in our future through the middle of November.

Procrastinators UNITE!

There is more yard work and outdoor chores and perhaps even that last round of golf in our future through the middle of this month.

Don’t forget, the Storm Team Winter Outlook is Thursday at 5 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.