SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We started the week with snowstorm and now we’re ending it with some rain. We’re not launching into spring just yet. More cold and snowy weather returns this weekend.

Milder weather to depart

Temperatures again rose well into the 40s across Central New York on Friday. However, a cold front swept east through the region earlier this evening and that signals a change to colder weather.

In the wake of the front, the rain showers are coming to an end and there should only be a few flurries around overnight.

Winter chill and lake snow returns this weekend

Our highs are back in the 30s for the weekend with gusty winds both days making it feel like the teens and 20s.

A few snow showers are expected to develop Saturday afternoon. With a secondary cold front moving through there could even be a few bursts of snow across all of the region but little to no accumulation is expected for most.

Late season lake effect for some

Saturday night, though, we think a band of accumulating lake snow is going to develop between Southern Jefferson and Northern Oswego counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Jefferson, Oswego and Lewis Counties.

By late afternoon there could be localized snowfall of a foot or a bit more, especially over the Tug Hill.

Sunday morning the lake snow south pushes south and could be close to the Syracuse area before it breaks up and dissipates for Sunday afternoon. That said, there could be a light accumulation even around the Syracuse area.

Spring starts sunny

Any snow showers that linger into Sunday evening end overnight and it looks like Spring starts on a quiet note Monday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures seasonably warm in the mid 40s.

While not as strong as over the weekend, the breeze is still up on Monday.