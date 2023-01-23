SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Steady, at times heavy snow, especially south and east of Syracuse tapers from west to east overnight. See who is expected to see the most significant snow below.

Advisory worthy snow for parts of CNY

Due to expected slippery roads and slightly higher amounts of snow expected, especially south and east of Syracuse, the National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory to include Onondaga, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, all of Oneida county, and points south. The advisory has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Chenango County where the heaviest amounts of snow are expected. Most advisories will expire Monday morning.

Snow is expected to be steadiest/heaviest south and east of Syracuse with the slickest travel in this area too. We expect the steadiest snow to taper from west to east overnight, so that by daybreak Monday the only area seeing the steady snow should be south and east of Syracuse.

About 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected for many, including the Syracuse area through the start of Monday, while upwards of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts could fall south and east of Syracuse, especially across the higher terrain.

Roads will be slick/sloppy, especially south and east of Syracuse where the snow is steadiest/heaviest. Steadier snow won’t likely be ending south and east of Syracuse until 8 or 9 am making for a sloppy and slower ride into work and school for these areas.

There will still be some snow showers around Monday, especially through the early afternoon compliments of a little wrap around moisture and lake effect but nothing too significant. Another coating to an inch is possible Monday, and maybe up to 2 inches south and east of Syracuse, but nothing to write home about.

Another more impactful storm expected midweek

Click here to get our thoughts on another stronger, more impactful storm expected for the middle of the week, and a general somewhat change in the pattern heading toward the end of January/start of February.