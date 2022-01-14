Winter storm arrives Sunday night; what does it mean for Central New York?

A snowblower has just finished clearing the driveway during a winter snow storm as falling snow continues to swirl.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we move closer to Sunday night’s snowstorm, things are getting a little more focused.

Yes, there is going to be an impactful snowstorm Sunday night and Monday. By impactful, we mean you will have to shovel and roads will be snow-covered Monday.

Is this going to be a huge snowstorm? At this point it does not look like that is going to be the case. Really, it’s going to make things rough around this area for Monday.

Sunday’s fine

It won’t be nearly as cold as Saturday and it will be dry through the day.

Winter weather alerts

As of early Friday afternoon, a winter storm watch has been posted for parts of New York. All that this means is that the ingredients are coming together to produce some messy winter weather Sunday night and Monday

Monday’s a mess

The heaviest snow and/or snow and ice will fall Sunday night and at least through the first half of Monday for Central New York. This includes Syracuse.

There will be gusty northwest winds Monday behind the storm. This will likely produce some blowing and drifting snow.

So, how much am I going to have to shovel?

As of Friday morning, it looks like your safe thinking of a better than 50% chance of 6 or more inches of snow in Central New York by midday Monday. Amounts could be a bit higher to the north and to the west of Syracuse.