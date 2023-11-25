SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a parts of Central New York north of Syracuse, east of Lake Ontario because of the possibility of several inches of lake effect snow across Southern Jefferson and Lewis and Northern Oswego counties, especially around the Tug Hill Plateau.

The watch goes into effect late Sunday night and continues until late Tuesday night.

When does the lake snow develop?

After a quiet, milder and breezy Sunday, a cold front sweeps through CNY late Sunday night/early Monday with some rain showers for most, but a bit of snow over the Tug Hill and Adirondacks. Behind the cold front, a gusty, colder west wind develops Monday, and a band of lake effect snow develops east of Lake Ontario during the day Monday.

The most significant snowfall is expected…

Snow will likely fall heavily at times and accumulate 7+ inches in the most persistent lake snows, especially around the Southern Tug Hill through Monday night. Combine the falling snow with winds over 30 mph at times and blowing and drifting snow will be another issue. That said, driving east of Lake Ontario could become very difficult at times Monday and Monday night.

Could the band of lake snow impact the Syracuse area?

The band of lake snow east of Lake Ontario is expected to shift south close to if not into the Syracuse area during the day Tuesday for a little while before shifting back north late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Some accumulation of snow is possible southeast of Lake Ontario Tuesday and Tuesday night which could very well include the Syracuse area too and may impact the afternoon/evening commute Tuesday.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when significant winter weather is possible but not yet certain.

Stay tuned for latest updates on NewsChannel 9.