SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central New York Monday night into Tuesday morning because of the possibility of significant late season heavy wet snowfall.

A weakening area of low pressure approaching from the west will be transferring its energy to a stronger storm developing across the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic region on Monday which ultimately will become a nor’easter Monday night into Tuesday.

This complex area of low pressure is expected to overspread rain and higher terrain snow into Central New York Monday evening after 5. Any rain is expected to change to snow for much of CNY, including Syracuse near and after midnight Monday night as the heaviest precipitation moves in overnight Monday night into the start of Tuesday.

Visibility is expected to be low Monday night, especially after midnight into the start of Tuesday and roads will likely become slick and sloppy, especially across the higher terrain near and east of I-81 where the most significant accumulations are expected.

1 to 4 inches of wet slushy snow is possible for many, including Syracuse, but across the hills south and east of Syracuse, a good 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected with locally higher totals of possibly as much as 10 to 12” by late Tuesday morning! Since the snow is going to be so heavy there could also be some power outages late Monday night into Tuesday, mainly across the hills.

The heavy wet snow tapers to lighter snow showers by late Tuesday morning and afternoon and mixes with rain across the lower terrain! Slick/sloppy roads should improve quickly after 8 or 9 am Tuesday with temperatures going above freezing and stronger late April sun being up.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when significant winter weather is possible but not yet certain.

